4622 Ladyfern Way

Price reduced for one year lease.Well maintained 2 storied home in the heart of Plano with 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms.The home boasts of high vaulted ceilings,lot of natural sunlight,updated kitchen,a bedroom and full bath downstairs that can be used as a study as well.The kitchen has 2 pantries which is a rare find.It also has a game loft and a spacious master bedroom with updated bathroom and 2 separate closet space for his and hers. Nice backyard perfect for entertaining. No worries of lawn maintenance as HOA manages both front and backyard. Walking trails close by, great schools around,close to retail shops and highways for easy access.Refrigerator,W and D included,Pets allowed with certain restrictions.