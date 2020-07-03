All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:39 AM

4622 Ladyfern Way

4622 Ladyfern Way · No Longer Available
Location

4622 Ladyfern Way, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

Price reduced for one year lease.Well maintained 2 storied home in the heart of Plano with 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms.The home boasts of high vaulted ceilings,lot of natural sunlight,updated kitchen,a bedroom and full bath downstairs that can be used as a study as well.The kitchen has 2 pantries which is a rare find.It also has a game loft and a spacious master bedroom with updated bathroom and 2 separate closet space for his and hers. Nice backyard perfect for entertaining. No worries of lawn maintenance as HOA manages both front and backyard. Walking trails close by, great schools around,close to retail shops and highways for easy access.Refrigerator,W and D included,Pets allowed with certain restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 Ladyfern Way have any available units?
4622 Ladyfern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 Ladyfern Way have?
Some of 4622 Ladyfern Way's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 Ladyfern Way currently offering any rent specials?
4622 Ladyfern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 Ladyfern Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 Ladyfern Way is pet friendly.
Does 4622 Ladyfern Way offer parking?
No, 4622 Ladyfern Way does not offer parking.
Does 4622 Ladyfern Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 Ladyfern Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 Ladyfern Way have a pool?
No, 4622 Ladyfern Way does not have a pool.
Does 4622 Ladyfern Way have accessible units?
No, 4622 Ladyfern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 Ladyfern Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4622 Ladyfern Way does not have units with dishwashers.

