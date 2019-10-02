4609 Spalding Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

5-bed 4-full bath house w. 1st floor guest room in northwest Plano w. exemplary Frisco schools! Perfect condition (like new construction) in great location -- off 121 highway at Rasor and Ohio, 2-3 miles from Legacy & Legacy West Business Park & Stonebriar Mall. Beautiful layout, hand-scrapped wood floor in all living areas on 1st floor. Covered patio for outdoor entertainment. High ceilings. Spacious master suite with walk in closet. Guest bedroom in front of house on 1st floor can be used as a study. Showroom kitchen w. granite counter-tops, big island, stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top and vent hood. Energy efficient built so saves on utilities! Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Don't miss!