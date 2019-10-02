All apartments in Plano
4609 Spalding Drive

4609 Spalding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Spalding Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
5-bed 4-full bath house w. 1st floor guest room in northwest Plano w. exemplary Frisco schools! Perfect condition (like new construction) in great location -- off 121 highway at Rasor and Ohio, 2-3 miles from Legacy & Legacy West Business Park & Stonebriar Mall. Beautiful layout, hand-scrapped wood floor in all living areas on 1st floor. Covered patio for outdoor entertainment. High ceilings. Spacious master suite with walk in closet. Guest bedroom in front of house on 1st floor can be used as a study. Showroom kitchen w. granite counter-tops, big island, stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top and vent hood. Energy efficient built so saves on utilities! Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Spalding Drive have any available units?
4609 Spalding Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Spalding Drive have?
Some of 4609 Spalding Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Spalding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Spalding Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Spalding Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4609 Spalding Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4609 Spalding Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4609 Spalding Drive offers parking.
Does 4609 Spalding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 Spalding Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Spalding Drive have a pool?
No, 4609 Spalding Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Spalding Drive have accessible units?
No, 4609 Spalding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Spalding Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 Spalding Drive has units with dishwashers.

