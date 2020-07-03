4572 Titus Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW Megatel townhome in Villages of Prairie Commons West! FRISCO ISD! Ready for immediate move in! Gorgeous 2-story townhome with beautiful brick elevation offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garage! All bedrooms are located on the second level providing ample living space on the 1st floor! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with bright white cabinetry, a subway tile backsplash, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Take advantage of direct balcony access from your master suite to enjoy morning coffee! Board on board fencing and covered patio in backyard. Total pet deposit is $500; $250 of that is non-refundable. Pets allowed on case by case basis!