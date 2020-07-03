All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4572 Titus Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4572 Titus Circle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4572 Titus Circle

4572 Titus Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4572 Titus Cir, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW Megatel townhome in Villages of Prairie Commons West! FRISCO ISD! Ready for immediate move in! Gorgeous 2-story townhome with beautiful brick elevation offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garage! All bedrooms are located on the second level providing ample living space on the 1st floor! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with bright white cabinetry, a subway tile backsplash, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Take advantage of direct balcony access from your master suite to enjoy morning coffee! Board on board fencing and covered patio in backyard. Total pet deposit is $500; $250 of that is non-refundable. Pets allowed on case by case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4572 Titus Circle have any available units?
4572 Titus Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4572 Titus Circle have?
Some of 4572 Titus Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4572 Titus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4572 Titus Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4572 Titus Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4572 Titus Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4572 Titus Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4572 Titus Circle offers parking.
Does 4572 Titus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4572 Titus Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4572 Titus Circle have a pool?
No, 4572 Titus Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4572 Titus Circle have accessible units?
No, 4572 Titus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4572 Titus Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4572 Titus Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District