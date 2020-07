Amenities

Spacious home in Plano for lease. Ready for move in! Easy access to Tollway and Bush. Well Manicured yard front and back, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, study, formal dining and breakfast area. Study could also be used as bedroom or a nursery. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Yard maintenance is covered by the landlord. NO PETS. Carpet updated Nov. 2019.