4432 Bentley Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

REDUCED!!!!WOW! Check out this updated 3-2-2-3Living area-2Eating area custom. Pretty much everything replaces new in '20. Appliances,a-c,water heater,bath and kitchen fixtures all on an oversized lot for the family and-or the pets as well. Front yard with lovely mature trees, rear yard with loads of room for everyone. Fenced, sprinklered, WBFP with gas logs,several ceiling fans, open floor plan with three spacious living areas. All vacant, immaculate and ready for you. Call the listing agent or your agent to reserve a showing time. Don't wait, reduced and ready!!