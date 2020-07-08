All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:50 PM

4432 Bentley Drive

4432 Bentley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4432 Bentley Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
REDUCED!!!!WOW! Check out this updated 3-2-2-3Living area-2Eating area custom. Pretty much everything replaces new in '20. Appliances,a-c,water heater,bath and kitchen fixtures all on an oversized lot for the family and-or the pets as well. Front yard with lovely mature trees, rear yard with loads of room for everyone. Fenced, sprinklered, WBFP with gas logs,several ceiling fans, open floor plan with three spacious living areas. All vacant, immaculate and ready for you. Call the listing agent or your agent to reserve a showing time. Don't wait, reduced and ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 Bentley Drive have any available units?
4432 Bentley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 Bentley Drive have?
Some of 4432 Bentley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 Bentley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Bentley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 Bentley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4432 Bentley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4432 Bentley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4432 Bentley Drive offers parking.
Does 4432 Bentley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 Bentley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 Bentley Drive have a pool?
No, 4432 Bentley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4432 Bentley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4432 Bentley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 Bentley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4432 Bentley Drive has units with dishwashers.

