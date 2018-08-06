4421 Denham Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful updated home with pool, and convenient location to schools. Loads of natural light, meticulously maintained and with a open floor plan. Master suite is on the first floor which includes a gorgeous bath, pedestal soaking tub, frameless shower and walk in closet. Large kitchen with center island, updated fixtures, bay windows in breakfast area overlooking large breathtaking pool. The kitchen does also have SS appliances. PETS are Case by Case Basis, No Cats per Owner. SS Fridge is not Warrantied.