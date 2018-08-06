All apartments in Plano
/
Plano, TX
/
4421 Denham Way
Last updated February 14 2020

4421 Denham Way

4421 Denham Way · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Denham Way, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful updated home with pool, and convenient location to schools. Loads of natural light, meticulously maintained and with a open floor plan. Master suite is on the first floor which includes a gorgeous bath, pedestal soaking tub, frameless shower and walk in closet. Large kitchen with center island, updated fixtures, bay windows in breakfast area overlooking large breathtaking pool. The kitchen does also have SS appliances. PETS are Case by Case Basis, No Cats per Owner. SS Fridge is not Warrantied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Denham Way have any available units?
4421 Denham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Denham Way have?
Some of 4421 Denham Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Denham Way currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Denham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Denham Way pet-friendly?
No, 4421 Denham Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4421 Denham Way offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Denham Way offers parking.
Does 4421 Denham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 Denham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Denham Way have a pool?
Yes, 4421 Denham Way has a pool.
Does 4421 Denham Way have accessible units?
No, 4421 Denham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Denham Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 Denham Way has units with dishwashers.

