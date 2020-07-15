All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

4420 Orchard Gate

4420 Orchard Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Orchard Gate Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
media room
4420 Orchard Gate Available 08/01/20 Fabulous home in desirable west Plano location with highly sought after Frisco schools. The house features an open floor plan - Currently occupied with tenants. Please call our current residents to schdule a showing. They will allow (or a possible video call) Shashidhar M. Reddy @ (469) 773-7181 Archana Adma @ (469) 684-2822

Fabulous home in desirable west Plano location with highly sought after Frisco schools. The house features an open floor plan with large two story family room opening to kitchen. Complete water softener system included as well as a fully equipped media room! Beautiful wood floor all throughout the first floor. Nice kitchen boasts granite counter top, designer pattern backsplash. The huge master bedroom has a jetted tub and walk-in closet. Large game room on the second floor. Close to Stonebriar mall. Home is available for lease from Aug 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

(RLNE4252287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Orchard Gate have any available units?
4420 Orchard Gate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Orchard Gate have?
Some of 4420 Orchard Gate's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Orchard Gate currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Orchard Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Orchard Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 Orchard Gate is pet friendly.
Does 4420 Orchard Gate offer parking?
No, 4420 Orchard Gate does not offer parking.
Does 4420 Orchard Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Orchard Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Orchard Gate have a pool?
No, 4420 Orchard Gate does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Orchard Gate have accessible units?
No, 4420 Orchard Gate does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Orchard Gate have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Orchard Gate does not have units with dishwashers.
