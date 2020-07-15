Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room media room

4420 Orchard Gate Available 08/01/20 Fabulous home in desirable west Plano location with highly sought after Frisco schools. The house features an open floor plan - Currently occupied with tenants. Please call our current residents to schdule a showing. They will allow (or a possible video call) Shashidhar M. Reddy @ (469) 773-7181 Archana Adma @ (469) 684-2822



Fabulous home in desirable west Plano location with highly sought after Frisco schools. The house features an open floor plan with large two story family room opening to kitchen. Complete water softener system included as well as a fully equipped media room! Beautiful wood floor all throughout the first floor. Nice kitchen boasts granite counter top, designer pattern backsplash. The huge master bedroom has a jetted tub and walk-in closet. Large game room on the second floor. Close to Stonebriar mall. Home is available for lease from Aug 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com



(RLNE4252287)