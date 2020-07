Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Updated 4 Bedroom in Plano! Large open living area with decorative lighting. Granite counters, tile backsplash in ktchn w SS appl and a gas Range! Cozy Breakfast area has window seating. Vaulted ceilings in living room shows off gas fireplace. Front bedroom can easily convert to a study. Expanded Split master bedroom with huge bathroom and closets. Backyard features deck & play surface, great for entertaining. Community pool included. For $100 more a month, lawn care included. No Pets.