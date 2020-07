4313 Waskom Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Super home, well-maintained, newer interior paint & dining room fixture. 4 bdrm, 2 bath 2 car gar, near Borchardt Elem in FISD! Feeds into Fowler Middle & Lebanon Trail HS. Home features 2 living rooms, open kitch w frig, island seating, builtin desk & work area. Split bedrms, lrg walkin mstr closet, laminate floors throughout. Community has pool, park & jogging bike path. Prefers no pets... Small dogs may be okay; on a case by case basis.

For any cosmetic repairs or items., please ask for on application to see if will allow.