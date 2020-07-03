4120 Fair Meadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. $2200 per month for lease term 2 years. $2150 for lease term 3 years. The best value in the area!

Recently updated kitchen granite counters, backsplash and granite counters at Laundry. Wonderful 2 story home w 5 beds 3 full baths. One bedroom down. Master and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master has Jacuzzi tub, dual vanity, shower and large walk-in closet. High ceiling entry,living,formal dining and family room. Enjoy outdoor life with walking and biking trails.Close to Carpenter Recreation Center. Exemplary Plano Schools. It has easy access to DNT,GW Bush Turnpike(190),Highway 75 and Sam Rayburn.Pets case by case. No roommate type tenants.