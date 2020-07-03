All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4120 Fair Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4120 Fair Meadows Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4120 Fair Meadows Drive

4120 Fair Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4120 Fair Meadows Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. $2200 per month for lease term 2 years. $2150 for lease term 3 years. The best value in the area!
Recently updated kitchen granite counters, backsplash and granite counters at Laundry. Wonderful 2 story home w 5 beds 3 full baths. One bedroom down. Master and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master has Jacuzzi tub, dual vanity, shower and large walk-in closet. High ceiling entry,living,formal dining and family room. Enjoy outdoor life with walking and biking trails.Close to Carpenter Recreation Center. Exemplary Plano Schools. It has easy access to DNT,GW Bush Turnpike(190),Highway 75 and Sam Rayburn.Pets case by case. No roommate type tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Fair Meadows Drive have any available units?
4120 Fair Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4120 Fair Meadows Drive have?
Some of 4120 Fair Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 Fair Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Fair Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Fair Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 Fair Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4120 Fair Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4120 Fair Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 4120 Fair Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Fair Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Fair Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 4120 Fair Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Fair Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 4120 Fair Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Fair Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 Fair Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District