4024 Lamorna Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4024 Lamorna Drive

4024 Lamorna Drive · No Longer Available
4024 Lamorna Drive, Plano, TX 75093

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
Perfect home on quiet cul-de-sac in established neighborhood. Open floor plan with tons of natural light. Plantation shutters adorn all windows and french doors off living room lead to covered patio. Eat in kitchen with extra storage and large skylight. Updated energy efficient home, complete with radiant barrier, upgraded insulation, high capacity energy efficient HVAC system with improved air ducts and uptakes. Low electric bills. Walking distance to schools. Near shopping and dining at Preston and Parker.
24 hr notice for showings before July 21, 2020

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 4024 Lamorna Drive have any available units?
4024 Lamorna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4024 Lamorna Drive have?
Some of 4024 Lamorna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Lamorna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Lamorna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Lamorna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Lamorna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4024 Lamorna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4024 Lamorna Drive offers parking.
Does 4024 Lamorna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4024 Lamorna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Lamorna Drive have a pool?
No, 4024 Lamorna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Lamorna Drive have accessible units?
No, 4024 Lamorna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Lamorna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Lamorna Drive has units with dishwashers.

