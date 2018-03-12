4024 Lamorna Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect home on quiet cul-de-sac in established neighborhood. Open floor plan with tons of natural light. Plantation shutters adorn all windows and french doors off living room lead to covered patio. Eat in kitchen with extra storage and large skylight. Updated energy efficient home, complete with radiant barrier, upgraded insulation, high capacity energy efficient HVAC system with improved air ducts and uptakes. Low electric bills. Walking distance to schools. Near shopping and dining at Preston and Parker.

24 hr notice for showings before July 21, 2020