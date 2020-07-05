3912 Promontory Point

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Still time to move in before the holidays into this cozy 1 story 4 bedroom 3 full bath home conveniently located to all major shopping and highways. Large and spacious eat-in kitchen. Granite counter tops. Brand new wall oven.

4th bedroom can also be used as study or office, next to full size bathroom with shower. It also features a gorgeous wood floor at entry and in formal dining room. French doors to living room. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with en-suite, garden tub, separate shower and separate his and hers walk-in closets. Energy efficient windows throughout. Very light and bright. Spacious back yard for kids to play and entertaining. Covered patio.

Welcome home.