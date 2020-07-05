All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3912 Promontory Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3912 Promontory Point
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:12 PM

3912 Promontory Point

3912 Promontory Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3912 Promontory Point, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Still time to move in before the holidays into this cozy 1 story 4 bedroom 3 full bath home conveniently located to all major shopping and highways. Large and spacious eat-in kitchen. Granite counter tops. Brand new wall oven.
4th bedroom can also be used as study or office, next to full size bathroom with shower. It also features a gorgeous wood floor at entry and in formal dining room. French doors to living room. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with en-suite, garden tub, separate shower and separate his and hers walk-in closets. Energy efficient windows throughout. Very light and bright. Spacious back yard for kids to play and entertaining. Covered patio.
Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Promontory Point have any available units?
3912 Promontory Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Promontory Point have?
Some of 3912 Promontory Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Promontory Point currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Promontory Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Promontory Point pet-friendly?
No, 3912 Promontory Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3912 Promontory Point offer parking?
No, 3912 Promontory Point does not offer parking.
Does 3912 Promontory Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Promontory Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Promontory Point have a pool?
No, 3912 Promontory Point does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Promontory Point have accessible units?
No, 3912 Promontory Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Promontory Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 Promontory Point has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District