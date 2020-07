Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful and updated 4,3,2 home with huge back yard in a great neighborhood. Updates include energy efficient windows, granite countertops in kitchen, full size washer and dryer connections off garage. Bedrooms are big with separate stand up shower and garden tub in master bathroom. Also includes builtin microwave and refrigerator. Gorgeous, well kept home. No pets allowed, section 8 will not be considered. New carpet will be installed prior to move in.