All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3409 Porter Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3409 Porter Creek Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:04 PM

3409 Porter Creek Drive

3409 Porter Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3409 Porter Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Family friendly neighborhood in the highly coveted Frisco ISD with elementary school, Russel Creek Park and Kroger in close vicinity!! Easy access to 121. Beautiful home with a side yard that is fenced that is great for pets. Ample natural light and open floor plan with a kitchen featuring upgraded granite counter tops, stove cook-top, spacious pantry, breakfast nook, office and utility room(with storage cabinets). Don't forget to check out the walk-in closet with custom shelves and drawers in the master bedroom and a huge garden tub! 2 more bedrooms and a family room upstairs. Home is pre-wired with Cat5E in every room for wired internet access. HOA maintains the front yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Porter Creek Drive have any available units?
3409 Porter Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Porter Creek Drive have?
Some of 3409 Porter Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Porter Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Porter Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Porter Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Porter Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Porter Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Porter Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3409 Porter Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Porter Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Porter Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3409 Porter Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Porter Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3409 Porter Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Porter Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Porter Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District