3409 Porter Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Family friendly neighborhood in the highly coveted Frisco ISD with elementary school, Russel Creek Park and Kroger in close vicinity!! Easy access to 121. Beautiful home with a side yard that is fenced that is great for pets. Ample natural light and open floor plan with a kitchen featuring upgraded granite counter tops, stove cook-top, spacious pantry, breakfast nook, office and utility room(with storage cabinets). Don't forget to check out the walk-in closet with custom shelves and drawers in the master bedroom and a huge garden tub! 2 more bedrooms and a family room upstairs. Home is pre-wired with Cat5E in every room for wired internet access. HOA maintains the front yard