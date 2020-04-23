3312 Caleo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Marvelous spacious, recently upgraded executive custom home, a perfect short-term or long-term lease. Exquisite detail throughout, from extensive crown moldings, chandeliers, and hand-scraped hardwoods to plantation shutters, camera security system, granite and stone. 2 refrigerators, ovens, HVAC, security. Large Master Suite with seating area, elegant marble counters, wine chiller, trash compactor. The family will love the beautiful outdoor oasis with pebble tech play pool and privacy as well as mosquito mister system. Spacious game room or living area upstairs with four beds, two full baths, and a three-car garage with a laundry sink and more storage. So close to amenities and freeways.