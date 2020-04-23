All apartments in Plano
3312 Caleo Court
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

3312 Caleo Court

3312 Caleo Court · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Caleo Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Marvelous spacious, recently upgraded executive custom home, a perfect short-term or long-term lease. Exquisite detail throughout, from extensive crown moldings, chandeliers, and hand-scraped hardwoods to plantation shutters, camera security system, granite and stone. 2 refrigerators, ovens, HVAC, security. Large Master Suite with seating area, elegant marble counters, wine chiller, trash compactor. The family will love the beautiful outdoor oasis with pebble tech play pool and privacy as well as mosquito mister system. Spacious game room or living area upstairs with four beds, two full baths, and a three-car garage with a laundry sink and more storage. So close to amenities and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Caleo Court have any available units?
3312 Caleo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 Caleo Court have?
Some of 3312 Caleo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Caleo Court currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Caleo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Caleo Court pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Caleo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3312 Caleo Court offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Caleo Court offers parking.
Does 3312 Caleo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 Caleo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Caleo Court have a pool?
Yes, 3312 Caleo Court has a pool.
Does 3312 Caleo Court have accessible units?
No, 3312 Caleo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Caleo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Caleo Court has units with dishwashers.

