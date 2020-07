Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location and beautiful house. Walk to exemplary Skaggs elementary and Rice Middle schools and Russell Creek Park area. Refrigerator stays. Renovation completed August 2018; all new wood floor through out the house, including bed rooms, except the wet area with tile; only two bath rooms with new tiles, new ceiling fan with decorative lights. Refrigerator to stay. [Tenant and tenant's agent to verify schools, measurements and other info listed here.]