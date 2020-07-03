All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3037 Martello Lane

3037 Martello Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3037 Martello Lane, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2016 M.I. Homes home in Creeks of Timberbrook! This 3 bed 3 bath is on a corner lot with a large backyard and brick patio! Beautiful granite countertops and large island in the kitchen, flowing into the dining area and living room with vaulted ceilings. Lovely hardwood and plenty of natural light throughout the downstairs! Study or Dining room downstairs with french doors. Master bath features an oversized shower and separate soaker tub, along with dual sinks! Upstairs landing spacious enough to double as a loft, with the upstairs offering a full bath and two bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Martello Lane have any available units?
3037 Martello Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3037 Martello Lane have?
Some of 3037 Martello Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Martello Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Martello Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Martello Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3037 Martello Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3037 Martello Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Martello Lane offers parking.
Does 3037 Martello Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 Martello Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Martello Lane have a pool?
No, 3037 Martello Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Martello Lane have accessible units?
No, 3037 Martello Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Martello Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Martello Lane has units with dishwashers.

