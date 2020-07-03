3037 Martello Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2016 M.I. Homes home in Creeks of Timberbrook! This 3 bed 3 bath is on a corner lot with a large backyard and brick patio! Beautiful granite countertops and large island in the kitchen, flowing into the dining area and living room with vaulted ceilings. Lovely hardwood and plenty of natural light throughout the downstairs! Study or Dining room downstairs with french doors. Master bath features an oversized shower and separate soaker tub, along with dual sinks! Upstairs landing spacious enough to double as a loft, with the upstairs offering a full bath and two bedrooms!