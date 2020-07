Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, updated End Unit! Open floor plan with Vaulted ceilings to the 2nd floor. The updates include wood floors and a renovated master bath. Dining area french doors lead out to the patio with a view of the greenbelt the home backs up to. Conveniently located near 121 and in sot after Frisco ISD.