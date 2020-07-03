All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:40 AM

3004 Natalie Drive

Location

3004 Natalie Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Briarwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy home located on a shady, treed, interior street in Briarwood in East Plano! Close to schools, hospital, bus line, rail, State Farm's Corp. Hub, Bob Woodruff Park, I75, George Bush Hwy., and Plano's great trail system! Neutral paint, wood-like tile floors, new Mstr. Bath vanity and toilet, fireplace with gas logs, bright kitchen, sprinklered, breakfast area, laundry room, CFan's, 2 car garage, refrigerator included, shady backyard and a deck for relaxing! Replaced roof, updated AC compressor, electric box, interior doors and french drain system! Owner will pay for lawn service! Pet allowed, no aggressive breeds. We write the lease. $45 Non-refundable Ap fee for all applicants over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Natalie Drive have any available units?
3004 Natalie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Natalie Drive have?
Some of 3004 Natalie Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Natalie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Natalie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Natalie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Natalie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Natalie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Natalie Drive offers parking.
Does 3004 Natalie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Natalie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Natalie Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Natalie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Natalie Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Natalie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Natalie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Natalie Drive has units with dishwashers.

