2901 Percey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

EXCEPTIONAL CORNER UNIT TOWNHOME IN GREAT LOCATION NEAR GREENBELTS & COMMUNITY POOL!

2 Spacious BRs - 2.5BAs - LIVING - Dining & Breakfast Area - 2Car Garage! Features: New wood plank flooring & carpet, Kitchen cabinetry & downstairs base boards just painted a crisp white, neutral color thru-out home! Kitchen has Brand New High-End SSteel aplnces, inclng BOSCH dishwshr & self-cleaning oven. Two story soaring ceiling! 2 lrg stacked windows for plenty of natural light. Lrg Master Ste offers 2 WICs, shower & separate tub. Fenced back patio with area for grilling. Fence has a convenient gate to greenbelt. Near Hwy 121, US75, shopping & entertainment. Frisco ISD. Per owner, HOA includes front yard maintenance.