Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2901 Percey Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:51 AM

2901 Percey Lane

2901 Percey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Percey Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
EXCEPTIONAL CORNER UNIT TOWNHOME IN GREAT LOCATION NEAR GREENBELTS & COMMUNITY POOL!
2 Spacious BRs - 2.5BAs - LIVING - Dining & Breakfast Area - 2Car Garage! Features: New wood plank flooring & carpet, Kitchen cabinetry & downstairs base boards just painted a crisp white, neutral color thru-out home! Kitchen has Brand New High-End SSteel aplnces, inclng BOSCH dishwshr & self-cleaning oven. Two story soaring ceiling! 2 lrg stacked windows for plenty of natural light. Lrg Master Ste offers 2 WICs, shower & separate tub. Fenced back patio with area for grilling. Fence has a convenient gate to greenbelt. Near Hwy 121, US75, shopping & entertainment. Frisco ISD. Per owner, HOA includes front yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Percey Lane have any available units?
2901 Percey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Percey Lane have?
Some of 2901 Percey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Percey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Percey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Percey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Percey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2901 Percey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Percey Lane offers parking.
Does 2901 Percey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Percey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Percey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2901 Percey Lane has a pool.
Does 2901 Percey Lane have accessible units?
No, 2901 Percey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Percey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Percey Lane has units with dishwashers.

