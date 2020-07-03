All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2545 Royal Troon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2545 Royal Troon Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:24 AM

2545 Royal Troon Drive

2545 Royal Troon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2545 Royal Troon Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
Gorgeous home located in the highly sought after community of Fairways of Ridgeview. This home features beautiful wood floors throughout, corian counter tops in the kitchen, crown molding, and multiple views of the golf course which it sits on. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and plenty of living space. The home is situated on a beautiful golf course lot with trees. The Master bedroom is on the 1st floor with a great view of the golf course while the other 3 spacious bedrooms are upstairs with the game room with a beautiful view of the golf course as well. The property has easy access to the nearby schools and access to Hwy 121 & Sam Rayburn Tollway and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 Royal Troon Drive have any available units?
2545 Royal Troon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2545 Royal Troon Drive have?
Some of 2545 Royal Troon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 Royal Troon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Royal Troon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Royal Troon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2545 Royal Troon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2545 Royal Troon Drive offer parking?
No, 2545 Royal Troon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2545 Royal Troon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 Royal Troon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Royal Troon Drive have a pool?
No, 2545 Royal Troon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2545 Royal Troon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2545 Royal Troon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Royal Troon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 Royal Troon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District