2545 Royal Troon Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room

Gorgeous home located in the highly sought after community of Fairways of Ridgeview. This home features beautiful wood floors throughout, corian counter tops in the kitchen, crown molding, and multiple views of the golf course which it sits on. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and plenty of living space. The home is situated on a beautiful golf course lot with trees. The Master bedroom is on the 1st floor with a great view of the golf course while the other 3 spacious bedrooms are upstairs with the game room with a beautiful view of the golf course as well. The property has easy access to the nearby schools and access to Hwy 121 & Sam Rayburn Tollway and more!