Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Highly SOUGHT AFTER ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD,PLANO ISD NICE 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME BRIGHT HOMES LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTS, UPDATED FLOORING WITH HARDWOODS IN DEN AND FORMAL DINING. BRICK PAVER IN KITCHEN AND HALLS. BEDROOMS HAVE ENGINEER WOOD FLOORING. LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, BREAKFAST BAR, DOUBLE ELECTRIC OVENS, GAS COOKTOP. SUNROOM OFF MASTER AND DEN. EXTRA PARKING FOR BOAT OR CAMPER. 4TH BEDROOM IS LIKE MOTHER IN LAW SUITE HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM AND PRIVACY.