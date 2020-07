Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms + study, 3.5 bathrooms. Study on 1st floor with closet can be a bedroom. Vaulted ceiling in family room. Kitchen features granite countertop, breakfast bar, island, SS sink, flat cook top. Wood floor through 1st floor. Community pools, playground, tennis courts, parks. Close to award winning schools. Convenient to major highways and shopping centers. Carpet will be cleaned and wall will be repainted.Ready for move in on July 1st.