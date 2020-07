Amenities

Move-in Ready House! Spacious, well maintained Parker Road Estates home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with sparking pool and backyard paradise. One bedroom can also be used as home office (desk and chair can stay if needed). Fresh paint and touch ups through out. New roof with radiant barrier, Pella windows through out. Pool equipment replaced recently, including motor, pool heater and booster pump.