2413 Hunters Run Drive

This beautiful spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home situated in a well established neighborhood of Knolls At Russell Creek. Exemplary Plano ISD of Rice Middle School and Jasper High School. Bright and Open floor plan with Grand Windows & Vaulted Ceilings. French Door Study adjoins to the Master Suite. Kitchen and Breakfast areas open to the Family room. Granite Countertop and Gas Cooktop. Wood Deck Surround Patio. Efficient Bryant Evolution 2-stage AC. Media room with in-wall speaker wiring is ready for your entertainment. Community pool and park are great for the summer break.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
