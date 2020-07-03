All apartments in Plano
2413 Hunters Run Drive

Location

2413 Hunters Run Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
This beautiful spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home situated in a well established neighborhood of Knolls At Russell Creek. Exemplary Plano ISD of Rice Middle School and Jasper High School. Bright and Open floor plan with Grand Windows & Vaulted Ceilings. French Door Study adjoins to the Master Suite. Kitchen and Breakfast areas open to the Family room. Granite Countertop and Gas Cooktop. Wood Deck Surround Patio. Efficient Bryant Evolution 2-stage AC. Media room with in-wall speaker wiring is ready for your entertainment. Community pool and park are great for the summer break.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Hunters Run Drive have any available units?
2413 Hunters Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Hunters Run Drive have?
Some of 2413 Hunters Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Hunters Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Hunters Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Hunters Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Hunters Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2413 Hunters Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Hunters Run Drive offers parking.
Does 2413 Hunters Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Hunters Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Hunters Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2413 Hunters Run Drive has a pool.
Does 2413 Hunters Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Hunters Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Hunters Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Hunters Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

