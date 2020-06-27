2413 Hunters Run Drive

Amenities

This Spacious 4 Bed 2.5 Bath home located in the most desired neighborhood and school district. Brick-Edged Entry Walk. Bright & Open with Grand Windows & Vaulted Ceilings. French Door Study adjoins to Master Suite. Kitchen opens to Family & Breakfast. Granite Counters & Bar. Gas Cooktop. Wood Deck Surround Patio. Efficient Bryant Evolution 2-stage AC. Bespoke Instant Hot Water System. Media with in-wall speaker wiring. New 30yr Roof 2014.