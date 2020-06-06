All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:47 PM

2300 Haystack Drive

2300 Haystack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Haystack Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully updated single story home in Plano is the perfect home for a family! Exquisite Villa for lease--location, upgraded Amenities—this home has it all! Every detail has been paid attention . Enjoy the scraped real hardwood floors throughout the house , granite on every counter, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures and hardware—beautiful lightings everywhere,7 inch baseboards in all rooms, plantation shutter, and side patio with beautiful trees.
Do not miss this home. Please contact owner Rebecca 972-977-5964 directly for questions and all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Haystack Drive have any available units?
2300 Haystack Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Haystack Drive have?
Some of 2300 Haystack Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Haystack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Haystack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Haystack Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Haystack Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2300 Haystack Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Haystack Drive offers parking.
Does 2300 Haystack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Haystack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Haystack Drive have a pool?
No, 2300 Haystack Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Haystack Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Haystack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Haystack Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Haystack Drive has units with dishwashers.

