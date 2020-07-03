2260 Fletcher Trail

Amenities

Redhill Springs in the heart of Plano, wonderful location for this amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage town home. Recent updates include, paint, hardwood floors, carpets, fridge, garbage disposal, sod in back yard and alarm system. Cozy family room opens to a spacious dine in kitchen with stainless steed appliances, ceramic top stove, microwave, breakfast bar, & granite counters. The master down features a dual vanity sink, large shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs is a large open game room, adjacent media room with surround sound and pre wired. Two additional bedrooms up share a bath. Plantation shutters, Tile, high ceiling, ceiling fans, chandeliers, sprinklers, & many other upgrades. Don't miss this!