Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:16 AM

2260 Fletcher Trail

2260 Fletcher Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2260 Fletcher Trail, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
parking
garage
media room
Redhill Springs in the heart of Plano, wonderful location for this amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage town home. Recent updates include, paint, hardwood floors, carpets, fridge, garbage disposal, sod in back yard and alarm system. Cozy family room opens to a spacious dine in kitchen with stainless steed appliances, ceramic top stove, microwave, breakfast bar, & granite counters. The master down features a dual vanity sink, large shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs is a large open game room, adjacent media room with surround sound and pre wired. Two additional bedrooms up share a bath. Plantation shutters, Tile, high ceiling, ceiling fans, chandeliers, sprinklers, & many other upgrades. Don't miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Fletcher Trail have any available units?
2260 Fletcher Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 Fletcher Trail have?
Some of 2260 Fletcher Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Fletcher Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Fletcher Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Fletcher Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2260 Fletcher Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2260 Fletcher Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Fletcher Trail offers parking.
Does 2260 Fletcher Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Fletcher Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Fletcher Trail have a pool?
No, 2260 Fletcher Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2260 Fletcher Trail have accessible units?
No, 2260 Fletcher Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Fletcher Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 Fletcher Trail has units with dishwashers.

