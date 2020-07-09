All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2213 Oklahoma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2213 Oklahoma Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

2213 Oklahoma Avenue

2213 Oklahoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2213 Oklahoma Avenue, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautifully designed and finished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome, Plano Schools, make this one a perfect choice,Nestled among the 880 acre nature preserve of Oakpoint. Oakpoint offers the feel of country low-maintenance living within minutes of golf courses, shopping and an abundance of recreational activities.located just minutes away from US 75. Amenities include pool with pool house, cabana, private park and greenbelt areas.

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Oklahoma Avenue have any available units?
2213 Oklahoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Oklahoma Avenue have?
Some of 2213 Oklahoma Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Oklahoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Oklahoma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Oklahoma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Oklahoma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Oklahoma Avenue offer parking?
No, 2213 Oklahoma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Oklahoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Oklahoma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Oklahoma Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2213 Oklahoma Avenue has a pool.
Does 2213 Oklahoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2213 Oklahoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Oklahoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Oklahoma Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District