2213 Oklahoma Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautifully designed and finished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome, Plano Schools, make this one a perfect choice,Nestled among the 880 acre nature preserve of Oakpoint. Oakpoint offers the feel of country low-maintenance living within minutes of golf courses, shopping and an abundance of recreational activities.located just minutes away from US 75. Amenities include pool with pool house, cabana, private park and greenbelt areas.



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.