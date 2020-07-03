2213 Leonardo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning furnished home MOVE IN ready! Walking in to this home you immediately notice all the high end finishes and the sought after open concept floor plan. The gorgeous kitchen has an expansive island, gas cook top, amazing stainless appliances & TONS of storage! Just steps away in the relaxing family room you have a gas fireplace and great views of the backyard. Finishing out the first floor is a massive master bedroom with the most beautiful bathroom and huge walk in closet as well as a utility room and breakfast room. Upstairs there is a game room, media room, another master bdrm plus 2 graciously sized bedrooms! This home is on a nice cul de sac street.