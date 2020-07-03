All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 5 2019 at 6:56 AM

2213 Leonardo Court

2213 Leonardo Court · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Leonardo Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning furnished home MOVE IN ready! Walking in to this home you immediately notice all the high end finishes and the sought after open concept floor plan. The gorgeous kitchen has an expansive island, gas cook top, amazing stainless appliances & TONS of storage! Just steps away in the relaxing family room you have a gas fireplace and great views of the backyard. Finishing out the first floor is a massive master bedroom with the most beautiful bathroom and huge walk in closet as well as a utility room and breakfast room. Upstairs there is a game room, media room, another master bdrm plus 2 graciously sized bedrooms! This home is on a nice cul de sac street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Leonardo Court have any available units?
2213 Leonardo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Leonardo Court have?
Some of 2213 Leonardo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Leonardo Court currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Leonardo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Leonardo Court pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Leonardo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2213 Leonardo Court offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Leonardo Court offers parking.
Does 2213 Leonardo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Leonardo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Leonardo Court have a pool?
No, 2213 Leonardo Court does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Leonardo Court have accessible units?
No, 2213 Leonardo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Leonardo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Leonardo Court has units with dishwashers.

