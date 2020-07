Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming West Plano one-story house! This three bedroom, two bath home offers many updates; newer windows and HVAC to save the energy bill. Beautiful brick fireplace and vaulted beamed ceiling compliment the large living room. Enjoy the beautiful extended outdoor living space with a custom built covered patio, border on border 8-ft fence with decent size backyard. Easy access to Hwy 75 and 190, convenient location!