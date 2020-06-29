All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 11 2019

1909 Vanguard Drive

1909 Vanguard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Vanguard Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful and clean 3 years old 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths house centrally located in the heart of Plano in Plano ISD (minutes to 75, shopping, restaurants, Collin County Community College, Oak Point Park Nature Preserve, City Line and Samsung). Hand-scrapped hardwood floors and tile floors. No carpet. Upgraded granite counter tops, double ovens, gas stove, tankless water heater, fire place and low-E windows with wood shutters. Huge living and dining room. Master suite and two bedrooms with build-ins downstairs and a bedroom with a full bath upstairs. All bedrooms with walk in closet. Covered patio overlooks large backyard and a small vegetable garden in a quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Vanguard Drive have any available units?
1909 Vanguard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Vanguard Drive have?
Some of 1909 Vanguard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Vanguard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Vanguard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Vanguard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Vanguard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1909 Vanguard Drive offer parking?
No, 1909 Vanguard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Vanguard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Vanguard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Vanguard Drive have a pool?
No, 1909 Vanguard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Vanguard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1909 Vanguard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Vanguard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Vanguard Drive has units with dishwashers.

