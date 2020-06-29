1909 Vanguard Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful and clean 3 years old 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths house centrally located in the heart of Plano in Plano ISD (minutes to 75, shopping, restaurants, Collin County Community College, Oak Point Park Nature Preserve, City Line and Samsung). Hand-scrapped hardwood floors and tile floors. No carpet. Upgraded granite counter tops, double ovens, gas stove, tankless water heater, fire place and low-E windows with wood shutters. Huge living and dining room. Master suite and two bedrooms with build-ins downstairs and a bedroom with a full bath upstairs. All bedrooms with walk in closet. Covered patio overlooks large backyard and a small vegetable garden in a quiet neighborhood.