1900 Apple Valley Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bed 2 bath home on corner lot. Kitchen and dining open up to living area with attractive brick wood burning fireplace. Features include fresh paint and new carpet. SS appliances and granite in Galley Kitchen. Cozy porch swing in large backyard. Step outside & take a walk in neighboring park or Bluebonnet Trails! Buyer to erify all measurements. A must see! Applicants must use New Home Connections Lease Application Forms to apply.