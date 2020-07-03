Adorable 3 bed 2 bath home on corner lot. Kitchen and dining open up to living area with attractive brick wood burning fireplace. Features include fresh paint and new carpet. SS appliances and granite in Galley Kitchen. Cozy porch swing in large backyard. Step outside & take a walk in neighboring park or Bluebonnet Trails! Buyer to erify all measurements. A must see! Applicants must use New Home Connections Lease Application Forms to apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1900 Apple Valley Road have any available units?
1900 Apple Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Apple Valley Road have?
Some of 1900 Apple Valley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Apple Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Apple Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.