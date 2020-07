Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in North Plano, home features nice floors through out, large den with fireplace, and the large dining room opens up to den. Large yard that covers the side and backside of the house. Home is ready for move in. Lawn care is also provided.