1601 Throwbridge Lane

In the center of Plano with great Plano ISD. The Bright Living room and Masterroom both with french doors open to the enclosed Patio for relaxing with privacy. Fireplace in the living room for winter enjoyment. Modern kitchen with easy clean glass top stove, kitchen aids double oven and huge refrigerator. Granite counter top with new cabinets. Bathrooms with new sink cabinets and faucets. Convenient location to stores, grocery and entertainment. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information in MLS. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address.