Plano, TX
1601 Throwbridge Lane
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:49 AM

1601 Throwbridge Lane

1601 Throwbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Throwbridge Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the center of Plano with great Plano ISD. The Bright Living room and Masterroom both with french doors open to the enclosed Patio for relaxing with privacy. Fireplace in the living room for winter enjoyment. Modern kitchen with easy clean glass top stove, kitchen aids double oven and huge refrigerator. Granite counter top with new cabinets. Bathrooms with new sink cabinets and faucets. Convenient location to stores, grocery and entertainment. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information in MLS. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Throwbridge Lane have any available units?
1601 Throwbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Throwbridge Lane have?
Some of 1601 Throwbridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Throwbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Throwbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Throwbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Throwbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1601 Throwbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Throwbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1601 Throwbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Throwbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Throwbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1601 Throwbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Throwbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1601 Throwbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Throwbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Throwbridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

