All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1432 Earlshire Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1432 Earlshire Place
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:28 AM

1432 Earlshire Place

1432 Earlshire Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1432 Earlshire Place, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful & spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage townhome in great condition with open floor plan. Large family room that is open to kitchen has brick fireplace, built-in shelving & view of professionally landscaped backyard with pave stone brick covered patio.Spacious Master bedroom features sitting area, fireplace and outdoor balcony. Oversized secondary bedrooms. Numerous updates include fresh paint, carpet, wood cabinets in kitchen, under counter lighting, breakfast bar, formal dining + breakfast areas. Baths have updated granite vanities, framed mirrors, updated fixtures & hardware. Community pool, club house and tennis with treed, creek greenbelts.
***MOVE IN READY***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Earlshire Place have any available units?
1432 Earlshire Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 Earlshire Place have?
Some of 1432 Earlshire Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Earlshire Place currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Earlshire Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Earlshire Place pet-friendly?
No, 1432 Earlshire Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1432 Earlshire Place offer parking?
Yes, 1432 Earlshire Place offers parking.
Does 1432 Earlshire Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 Earlshire Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Earlshire Place have a pool?
Yes, 1432 Earlshire Place has a pool.
Does 1432 Earlshire Place have accessible units?
No, 1432 Earlshire Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Earlshire Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 Earlshire Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District