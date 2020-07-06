1432 Earlshire Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful & spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage townhome in great condition with open floor plan. Large family room that is open to kitchen has brick fireplace, built-in shelving & view of professionally landscaped backyard with pave stone brick covered patio.Spacious Master bedroom features sitting area, fireplace and outdoor balcony. Oversized secondary bedrooms. Numerous updates include fresh paint, carpet, wood cabinets in kitchen, under counter lighting, breakfast bar, formal dining + breakfast areas. Baths have updated granite vanities, framed mirrors, updated fixtures & hardware. Community pool, club house and tennis with treed, creek greenbelts.

***MOVE IN READY***