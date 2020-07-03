1428 Clarinet Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking

Step into this beautifully updated town home in historic downtown Plano. You're greeted with wood floors and a large kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. First floor has main living area, secondary bedroom, full bath, and open patio. Second floor has the master, secondary bedroom, two full baths, laundry room, and the second living area which would be perfect for a game room. Downstairs bedroom is currently being used as a study. Could be exercise room or flex space. Walk to DART rail station, restaurants, and shopping. Easy access to 75 and George Bush. Fridge, washer, and dryer included.