Plano, TX
1428 Clarinet Lane
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:45 PM

1428 Clarinet Lane

1428 Clarinet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Clarinet Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
Step into this beautifully updated town home in historic downtown Plano. You're greeted with wood floors and a large kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. First floor has main living area, secondary bedroom, full bath, and open patio. Second floor has the master, secondary bedroom, two full baths, laundry room, and the second living area which would be perfect for a game room. Downstairs bedroom is currently being used as a study. Could be exercise room or flex space. Walk to DART rail station, restaurants, and shopping. Easy access to 75 and George Bush. Fridge, washer, and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Clarinet Lane have any available units?
1428 Clarinet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 Clarinet Lane have?
Some of 1428 Clarinet Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Clarinet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Clarinet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Clarinet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1428 Clarinet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1428 Clarinet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Clarinet Lane offers parking.
Does 1428 Clarinet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1428 Clarinet Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Clarinet Lane have a pool?
No, 1428 Clarinet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Clarinet Lane have accessible units?
No, 1428 Clarinet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Clarinet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 Clarinet Lane has units with dishwashers.

