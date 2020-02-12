1421 Glyndon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home in great condition sitting in a corner lot with many trees for added privacy. Inside features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with hardwood floor and vault ceiling in living room. Open breakfast bar style kitchen looking out to dining and living room with bonus stainless steel refrigerator included. Master bedroom separated from 2 other bedrooms. Third bedroom can be used as study. Beautiful large backyard with large patio and fence all around. Excellent location in the heart of West Plano with easy access to 75 and short distance from shopping, park, school, and recreational center. This is truly a great place to call home, hurry before it’s gone.