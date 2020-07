Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 4 bedroom home centrally located in Plano and with in walking distance to Elem and Middle Schools. The home has been updated with new fixtures, paint, ceiling fans, remodeled hall bath, decorative fireplace & new roof. The house is conveniently located near great shopping & dining and easy access to HWY 75. Please use the TAR application, App fees are $50 for anyone over the age of 18 & the deposit will take the house off the market.