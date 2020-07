Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated, bright and open floor plan. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Updates include quartz kitchen tops, stone backsplash, exterior paint, master bath, powder bath, and upstairs bath. Amenities include laminate floors, ceiling fans in family room and all bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and an over-sized master closet. Stainless steel refrigerator is included. Dining room would make a great office or play room for the kids. Located in the Plano Senior High zone.