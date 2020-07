Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Corner lot with 2 huge yards. One can be playground and family leisure area, one can be pets park! Easy access flat floor design with 3 bed rooms, 2 full bath, 2 cars garage. Extra cabinets in each closet. Walking distant to elementary and middle school. Equip with refrigerator, fresh paint and ready for move in.