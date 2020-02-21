All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:56 AM

1109 Legacy Drive

1109 Legacy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Stand Alone Homes

2 Car Attached Garage

2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds

Farm White or Trendy Grey Cabinetry

Front Yard and Fenced Private Back Yards

Gas Range

Irrigation Water Sensors

Smart Thermostats

Stand Up Showers

Wood Flooring

LED Lighting

Washer and Dryer Connections

White Speckled or Slate Grey Quartz Countertops

White Subway Tile Backsplash

Stainless Steel Whirlpool Energy Efficient Appliances

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

On-site Professional Management

On-site Professional Maintenance

Amenity Center and Clubhouse with Wi-Fi

Resort-style Swimming Pool

Fitness Center

Park and Picnic Areas with Barbecue Grills

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Legacy Drive have any available units?
1109 Legacy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Legacy Drive have?
Some of 1109 Legacy Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Legacy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Legacy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1109 Legacy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Legacy Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Legacy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Legacy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Legacy Drive has a pool.
Does 1109 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1109 Legacy Drive has accessible units.
Does 1109 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Legacy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

