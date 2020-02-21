1109 Legacy Drive

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stand Alone Homes
2 Car Attached Garage
2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds
Farm White or Trendy Grey Cabinetry
Front Yard and Fenced Private Back Yards
Gas Range
Irrigation Water Sensors
Smart Thermostats
Stand Up Showers
Wood Flooring
LED Lighting
Washer and Dryer Connections
White Speckled or Slate Grey Quartz Countertops
White Subway Tile Backsplash
Stainless Steel Whirlpool Energy Efficient Appliances
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
On-site Professional Management
On-site Professional Maintenance
Amenity Center and Clubhouse with Wi-Fi
Resort-style Swimming Pool
Fitness Center
Park and Picnic Areas with Barbecue Grills