Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1008 Lockhart Drive
1008 Lockhart Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1008 Lockhart Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
granite counters
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath in West Plano. Large living area great for entertaining. New granite countertop and laminate flooring. Centrally located to highway, shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1008 Lockhart Drive have any available units?
1008 Lockhart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1008 Lockhart Drive have?
Some of 1008 Lockhart Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1008 Lockhart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Lockhart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Lockhart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Lockhart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1008 Lockhart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Lockhart Drive offers parking.
Does 1008 Lockhart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Lockhart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Lockhart Drive have a pool?
No, 1008 Lockhart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Lockhart Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Lockhart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Lockhart Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Lockhart Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
