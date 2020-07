Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent location. Plano ISD. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Large Living areas home located in established Plano neighborhood. Hardwood and Tile flooring throughout entire house, NO CARPET, C-tops newer cabinets with build-in microwave. Ceiling fans in all rooms. New Roof and AC 2019, great for energy efficiency. Stone flag fireplace. Open floor plan with kitchen flowing into the family room. Rear entry garage has cabinets for storage and workshop with electric connection. Pet Friendly.