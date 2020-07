Amenities

At The View at Lakeside, residents can look forward to our large one, two and three-bedroom floor plans and the resort-style amenities such as a spectacular clubhouse, lounging pool, spa, lap pool, cabana, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball, jogging path, and car wash with a vacuum. With the new Hebron DCTA rail station just steps away, take a ride to ride to Denton, Carrollton, and Dallas with ease. For more information, fill out our online guest card, give us a call, or stop by and see us today. We'd love to welcome you to The View at Lakeside!