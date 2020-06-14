124 Apartments for rent in Lewisville, TX with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
$
Vista Ridge
23 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
20 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
4 Units Available
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
963 sqft
Great location just a few miles from Lewisville Lake. Community features a basketball court, resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly with a community dog park. Large, spacious units.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
50 Units Available
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1078 sqft
Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
27 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
Castle Hills
18 Units Available
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1309 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway. Residents can take advantage of high energy fitness center, resident internet cafe and storage units. Units have kitchen pantry, W/D hookup and tall ceilings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vista Ridge
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
50 Units Available
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1460 sqft
Aura Castle Hills presents the most sophisticated living experience in Lewisville, Texas — eclectic interiors, modern features and resort-inspired amenities create the community’s ambiance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1493 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Abbey at Vista Ridge
350 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1319 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and digital thermostats. Minutes away from dining and entertainment via highways 35 and 121, which lead straight into downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lakepointe
26 Units Available
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lakepointe
15 Units Available
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1428 sqft
Convenient Lakepointe Drive location with beautiful views. Pet-friendly apartments with access to on-site dog park. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplaces and interior stairways. Access to attached garage.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
16 Units Available
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Many upgrades including oval soaking tubs, beveled shaker panel cabinetry, and nickel hardware. Pool with fountains and on-site storage facilities.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Vista Ridge
40 Units Available
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1379 sqft
This hip community is minutes away from shopping and dining, with high end touches like wood floors, fireplaces, and the latest appliances for kitchen and laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite countertops, plush carpets and ceramic tile flooring. Privacy of a personal patio, balcony or backyard. Athletic center, outdoor pool and resident lounge with coffee bar and billiards.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
2 Units Available
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeland in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Lakepointe
16 Units Available
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1137 sqft
Luxury community ideal for those who need to be close to the freeway. Fantastic views. This lakeside gated community offers a grill area, fitness center, and playgrounds. Updated interiors.
City Guide for Lewisville, TX

"There wouldn't be no Alamo, / No Cowboys in the Superbowl... / No 'Lonesome Dove,' no 'Yellow Rose,' / If it wasn't for Texas" - Willie Nelson

The city of Lewisville is located in Denton County, Texas, and with a population of 95,290, it is one of the fastest-growing city populations in the United States! The city dates back to the 1840's and started to grow rapidly when the first railroad arrived in 1881. Known as the "City of Expanding Horizons," it has a thriving arts and cultural life, with the Medical Center of Lewisville Grant Theater and the Greater Arts Alliance serving as hubs for the arts. There are a number of parks and recreational facilities that help make the city thriving and beautiful.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lewisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lewisville, TX

Lewisville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

