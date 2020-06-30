All apartments in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX
Norra
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

Norra

Open Now until 6pm
1801 North Summit Avenue · (202) 991-1686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
Brand new community near Lake Lewisville. Lease today and receive our construction special of first month free on a 13-15 month lease term.
Lewisville
Location

1801 North Summit Avenue, Lewisville, TX 75057

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7113 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 7115 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1100 · Avail. Nov 9

$1,845

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Norra.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
fire pit
shuffle board
Considering a change of address? Living in Lewisville in the Dallas-Fort Worth area sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Norra, we are not quite ready for our close up. As we get closer to pre-leasing this summer, we want to keep those most interested in the know before anyone else. So please sign up to get pre-leasing information and dates to tour apartment homes and more. And before you know it, you’ll be settling into your new home here at Norra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Norra have any available units?
Norra has 3 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Norra have?
Some of Norra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Norra currently offering any rent specials?
Norra is offering the following rent specials: Brand new community near Lake Lewisville. Lease today and receive our construction special of first month free on a 13-15 month lease term.
Is Norra pet-friendly?
No, Norra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does Norra offer parking?
No, Norra does not offer parking.
Does Norra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Norra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Norra have a pool?
Yes, Norra has a pool.
Does Norra have accessible units?
Yes, Norra has accessible units.
Does Norra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Norra has units with dishwashers.
