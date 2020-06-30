All apartments in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX
Somerset
Somerset

256 E Corporate Dr · (833) 567-3941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

256 E Corporate Dr, Lewisville, TX 75067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0803 · Avail. Sep 1

$868

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 2110 · Avail. Aug 18

$878

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 1415 · Avail. Sep 15

$878

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2114 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,233

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerset.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
guest suite
hot tub
Come see what you've been missing at Somerset Apartments in Lewisville. We are conveniently located and comfortably priced. You'll enjoy spaciously designed floor plans, unique amenities and a philosophy of customer service that can't be beat! With 10 different floor plans to choose from, we're confident we have the layout you're looking for.

We also think of ourselves as an apartment community, not a complex. Meet your neighbors at our monthly resident activities or rent our Cabana and have your own get together with family and friends. Relax at one of our two pools or get a quick workout in at our cardio fitness center or by washing your car in our private car wash.

Call us today to setup your personal tour or start your application right now using our online apartment search and application tools. Come find out why your home is our passion!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175 (1 bedroom), $275 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Somerset have any available units?
Somerset has 8 units available starting at $868 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Somerset have?
Some of Somerset's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
Somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Somerset pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerset is pet friendly.
Does Somerset offer parking?
Yes, Somerset offers parking.
Does Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
No, Somerset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerset have a pool?
Yes, Somerset has a pool.
Does Somerset have accessible units?
No, Somerset does not have accessible units.
Does Somerset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerset has units with dishwashers.
