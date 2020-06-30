Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175 (1 bedroom), $275 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units