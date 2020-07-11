121 Apartments for rent in Lewisville, TX with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Lewisville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Timber Creek Square
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup and fully furnished kitchens. Enjoy a gym, courtyard and playground on site. Close to Vista Ridge Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near I-35E.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
48 Units Available
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Norra
1801 North Summit Avenue, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in Lewisville in the Dallas-Fort Worth area sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Norra, we are not quite ready for our close up.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
8 Units Available
Huntington Circle Apartments
409 W Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1153 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Circle Apartments in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
7 Units Available
Wellington Park
2479 Deer Run, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington Park in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lewisville
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
195 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,120
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1120 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Indian Creek
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1273 sqft
This modern development offers a large selection of amenities, including resort-style swimming pools, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, granite countertops and private garages.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
990 sqft
Resort-style pool and deck with grills, shaded tables. Options for in-home washer and dryer, plus laundry facility. On-site maintenance and management, package receiving.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Indian Creek
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Results within 5 miles of Lewisville
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
58 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
76 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,263
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
73 Units Available
Willow Bend
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1210 sqft
Three courtyards with tucked away grill areas, hammocks. Designer homes with track lighting, black and stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile or faux wood flooring in kitchens and baths. Immeidate access to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1004 sqft
Pear Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offer all the comforts of home. Located in Dallas, Texas, you'll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home!
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
99 Units Available
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St, The Colony, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,066
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1353 sqft
Upscale living in the Flatiron District. Modern interiors with faux wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and upgraded granite countertops. Football and soccer field, two fitness centers, and five pools, ponds, and lakes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
11 Units Available
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
937 sqft
With gated parking and courtesy night patrol, residents can feel safe in this community. They also enjoy in-unit fireplaces, large kitchens, and a private balcony or patio. Just moments from Katie Jackson Park.
City Guide for Lewisville, TX

"There wouldn't be no Alamo, / No Cowboys in the Superbowl... / No 'Lonesome Dove,' no 'Yellow Rose,' / If it wasn't for Texas" - Willie Nelson

The city of Lewisville is located in Denton County, Texas, and with a population of 95,290, it is one of the fastest-growing city populations in the United States! The city dates back to the 1840's and started to grow rapidly when the first railroad arrived in 1881. Known as the "City of Expanding Horizons," it has a thriving arts and cultural life, with the Medical Center of Lewisville Grant Theater and the Greater Arts Alliance serving as hubs for the arts. There are a number of parks and recreational facilities that help make the city thriving and beautiful.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lewisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Lewisville, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Lewisville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Lewisville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

