Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday. Discovery is a gated luxury apartment community in Lewisville, Texas, featuring a suite of amenities including a gorgeous lake with a waterfall and beach, sparkling pool with deck and grills, expansive dog park, top of the line fitness center and a clubhouse with a bar that is open year-round. Located just minutes from Legacy West in Plano and Top Golf and Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony, convenience at Discovery can't be beat. Choose from studio, one-bedroom and spacious two-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, durable faux wood floors, double vanity sinks and oversized closets.